ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Oct. 24, 2022: Warmer today with a cool-off expected midweek

Weekend rain gives way to a clear, comfortable Monday across San Diego. Some light Santa Ana winds in the mountains are keeping us warmer today, with highs in the mid to upper-70s on the coast and inland. Much cooler in the mountains, where highs will stay in the 50's. Wind gusts will be moderate, with no wind watches or warnings in our areas.

A South-Southwest swell will bring some high waves and a BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT. Waves will be around 3-5 feet, with some sets reaching 6 feet across SD County. Watch for strong rip currents as well.

Temperatures will start to cool off through midweek as the marine layer returns. Expect highs to drop into the upper-60s for the coasts, low-70's inland by Wednesday. Then we'll see a warm-up for Friday ahead of a gorgeous Hallo-weekend.

Today's Highs:

Coast - 70-75

Inland - 73-77

Mountains - 53-54

Desert - 72-75

With San Diego's most accurate forecast, I'm ABC 10News Weather Anchor Jared Aarons

