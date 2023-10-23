ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Oct. 23, 2023: Wet start to the week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many parts of the county are seeing light drizzle and scattered showers. Coastal, inland and mountain communities have the best chance of showers from now until the afternoon. Overall totals are expected to be less than .1".

Meantime temperatures are going to stay cool throughout the day. Many coastal and inland neighborhoods will reach into the upper 60s, marking a substantial cooldown from the weekend.

The mountains and deserts have a wind advisory until 11a.m., with wind gusts up to 60mph.

This week's temperatures will remain relatively cool.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71

Inland: 62-70

Mountains: 53-62

Deserts: 74-80

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.