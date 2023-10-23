Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Oct. 23, 2023: Wet start to the week

Posted at 4:49 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 07:49:45-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many parts of the county are seeing light drizzle and scattered showers. Coastal, inland and mountain communities have the best chance of showers from now until the afternoon. Overall totals are expected to be less than .1".

Meantime temperatures are going to stay cool throughout the day. Many coastal and inland neighborhoods will reach into the upper 60s, marking a substantial cooldown from the weekend.

The mountains and deserts have a wind advisory until 11a.m., with wind gusts up to 60mph.

This week's temperatures will remain relatively cool.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 67-71
Inland: 62-70
Mountains: 53-62
Deserts: 74-80

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on InstagramFacebook and Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018