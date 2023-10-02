ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Oct. 2, 2023: Get ready for a warmup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We're almost done with the cool weather, but this morning has been a chilly one. Expect the coastline to reach 60 degrees by about 9am, while inland neighborhoods may see a slightly slower warmup.

Temperatures along the coastline will reach into the upper 60s and low 70s, while inland neighborhoods can expect highs up to 75 degrees. These neighborhoods are running six to 12 degrees below seasonal averages for the day, with mostly sunny skies around the county.

We begin to warm up tomorrow, as temperatures jump several degrees every day. Skies will remain sunny. We'll see the warmest weather on Friday, bringing temperatures 5-10 degrees above average. That means beach weather along the coast this weekend!

Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds will pick up Wednesday through Saturday, so be prepared for gusty conditions and elevated fire risk for inland and mountain communities.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 61-71°

Deserts: 78-84°