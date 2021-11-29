ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Nov. 29, 2021: Warm start to week

Warm temperatures continue into the early part of this week.

Coastal areas will stay in the low to near mid-70s for the first half of this week. Upper 60s are normal for this time of year. Inland valleys will see upper 70s to lower 80s for a few more days before dropping into the 70s by the end of the work week.

For Thursday through Saturday, a return of onshore flow will spread cooling inland. The coverage of night and morning coastal low clouds and fog will increase and spread into portions of the western valleys by Saturday morning.

No rain is expected in the next week, but there could be some activity possible in the extended forecast. For the time being, fire risk remains elevated because of dry conditions after a lengthy dry spell.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-74º

Inland: 79-84º

Mountains: 71-77º

Deserts: 82-87º

