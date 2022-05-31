Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. May 30, 2022: Slight warming on the way

Posted at 10:09 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 01:09:15-04

We'll see morning clouds along the coast and western valleys, then mostly sunny conditions as we head into Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be comfortable along the coast in the low 70s. We'll see the upper 70s inland and then 80s by Wednesday.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 9pm tomorrow for waves of 3 to 6 feet. Gusty winds will continue in the afternoons and evenings in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph today and tomorrow. Another round of gusty winds will develop over the weekend as a trough of low pressure dives south ushering in a cooling trend and thicker marine layer clouds.

This weekend expect more June Gloom with slower clearing and limited to partial clearing for some.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-76°
Inland: 75-78°
Mountains: 68-79°
Deserts: 90-98°

