ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Jan. 3, 2022: Cold morning, warm up on the way

We had a very chilly morning, but temperatures will be mild under mostly sunny conditions by this afternoon. A Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning for parts of the county expired Monday morning.

In addition, there will be extremely high high tides Monday morning. We'll see mostly the low 60s for our most populated areas. Temperatures will see slight warming middle of the week.

The next week will stay dry, but a shift to onshore flow will usher in some moisture Saturday, increasing cloud coverage. Despite the increased moisture, measurable rain looks unlikely.

Now that 2021 is over, it's time to look back on what the year's weather brought! The average high in San Diego for the year was 71.6º, which is warmer than the normal 70.9º. The hottest temperature observed in San Diego during the calendar year was 92º on Nov. 12. Despite above-average rain totals in the month of December, the calendar year's rain totals were below average. San Diego received 7.85" of rain, which is less than the normal 9.79."

Monday Highs:

Coast: 59-62°

Inland: 69-64°

Mountains: 50-60°

Deserts: 62-67°

