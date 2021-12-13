ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Dec. 13, 2021: Rain on the way!

Get ready for changes this week! Throughout the day Monday, clouds will build in San Diego as the storm gets closer. Light rain chances begin Monday evening, but the major impacts will begin Tuesday morning. It will peak during the day Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, most of the rain should be cleared.

We could see between 1" to 1.5" along the coast and inland valleys. Some mountain communities could see as much as 2.5".

Strong winds will also accompany this storm. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for our coast Tuesday morning, with a High Wind Warning in our mountains and deserts. The strongest winds next week could be damaging, gusting between 50- 60 mph. This could lead to dangerous driving conditions, so use extra caution.

Thursday will remain mild then a weaker storm follows this stronger storm, bringing slight rain chances Friday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 60-63°

Inland: 58-63°

Mountains: 50-57°

Deserts: 67-69°

