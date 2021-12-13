Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Mon. Dec. 13, 2021: Rain on the way!

items.[0].videoTitle
5 a.m. forecast for Dec. 13, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast with Anchor Melissa Mecija
Posted at 7:59 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 10:59:46-05

Get ready for changes this week! Throughout the day Monday, clouds will build in San Diego as the storm gets closer. Light rain chances begin Monday evening, but the major impacts will begin Tuesday morning. It will peak during the day Tuesday and linger into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, most of the rain should be cleared.

We could see between 1" to 1.5" along the coast and inland valleys. Some mountain communities could see as much as 2.5".

Strong winds will also accompany this storm. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for our coast Tuesday morning, with a High Wind Warning in our mountains and deserts. The strongest winds next week could be damaging, gusting between 50- 60 mph. This could lead to dangerous driving conditions, so use extra caution.

Thursday will remain mild then a weaker storm follows this stronger storm, bringing slight rain chances Friday.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 60-63°
Inland: 58-63°
Mountains: 50-57°
Deserts: 67-69°

ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018