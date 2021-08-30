San Diego's Weather Forecast for Mon. Aug. 30, 2021: Chance of t-storms, cooling midweek

Sunday's thunderstorm activity made for an exciting end to the weekend.

As we kick off your workweek, we'll continue to see the chance for thunderstorms this afternoon mainly through the mountain and deserts, but not ruling out the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two in the valleys.

Thunderstorms could be associated with heavy downpours at times which is why a flash flood watch has been issued for the mountains and deserts, remaining in effect until Tuesday at 9 PM. Accumulations could measure anywhere from 1-2" per hour.

The chance of isolated downpours could provide relief for crews battling the Chaparral fire, however, any ground striking lightning near area, could pose a threat for new wildfires.

The marine layer will provide low level clouds and fog through the western part of the county, making way for cooler conditions, and partly sunny skies in the late morning.

As monsoonal activity increases moisture in the air, things will feel humid, despite high temperatures remaining relatively mild.

As high pressure weakens, max temperatures will decrease anywhere from 5-10 degrees, towards the middle to latter part of the week.

Another high pressure system arrives just in time for your Labor Day weekend, bringing inland temperatures close to 90.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-83º

Inland: 81-92º

Mountains: 87-96º

Deserts: 107-112º

