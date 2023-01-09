ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for January 9, 2022: Storm bringing heavy rain and high winds arrives tonight

Morning clouds eventually clear making way for a partly sunny, dry and mild day. Today's highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and inland valleys, and slightly below average.

A storm brewing off Northern California, tapping into an atmospheric river, is soaking much of the state. It will arrive in San Diego County as early as tonight. Clouds will thicken up around sunset and shower activity will begin overnight before becoming widespread by the morning commute. We'll have periods of heavy rain through the Tuesday afternoon, with the chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms in the mountains. Moderate to heavy showers will cause concern for low-lying flooding, along with runoff given the series of storms we've had. Showers will taper off by Tuesday night and we're looking mostly dry by Wednesday.

This storm is also packing a punch in terms of winds. South winds will increase today with peak wind gusts tomorrow afternoon in the 25-35mph range with isolated gusts up to 65mph. We'll be windy from the coast to the deserts with the highest winds in the mountains.

We're looking forward to dry conditions Wednesday through the latter part of the week but another storm will saturate the county this weekend. That system will be associated with cooler air.

Take advantage of today's dry conditions to check your tires, wipers and home if you live in a flood-prone area.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68

Inland: 64-70

Mountains: 47-64

Deserts: 67-73

