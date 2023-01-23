ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Jan. 23, 2023: A nice day paired with gusty Santa Anas

It was another brisk start across the county with scattered 20s, 30s and 40s. The kick in the wind helped a bit but we were still pretty frigid for San Diego standards.

Northerly Santa Ana winds strengthened overnight, and they'll continue to blanket the county, peaking this afternoon. Sustained winds will range from 25-35mph with isolated gusts up to 45mph, stronger in the mountains and deserts. This will be a concern given the recent rainfall we've had. Grounds are extremely saturated, and trees are vulnerable to uprooting. Be cautious if you have to travel, especially along the foothill and mountains. Winds will subside tonight then another round of Santa Anas return Thursday, that event will likely be stronger with more widespread gusts.

The days-long Beach Hazard Statement associated with king tides finally comes to an end this afternoon. Peak high tides will be around 9:45A. The threat for low-lying flooding remains in effect for beach communities including Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla and Imperial Beach.

Tonight will be one of the coldest nights we've had so far this year. With the lack of wind, temperatures will drop to the 30s and 40s across the coast and inland communities with the potential for frost in wind-sheltered areas.

We'll remain clear and mild through the second half of the week then on Wednesday, daytime highs climb closer to near average in the upper 60s. Then, temperatures plummet this weekend ahead of a storm that could bring more rain to the county early next week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 61-67

Inland: 55-64

Mountains: 36-54

Deserts: 57-66

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.