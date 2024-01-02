Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Jan. 2, 2023: Rain on the way

8 a.m. forecast for Jan. 2, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02

Temperatures are fair and slightly warmer for Tuesday. Wednesday will be cooler as the first of two storm systems tracking over the western United States makes its way to the area. The storm will bring rain and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, a second storm system will develop this weekend, which will bring cold temperatures, showers and lower elevation snow showers.

A High Surf Advisory makes a return Wednesday afternoon, with surf between 5 to 8 feet and local sets up to 10 feet.

A Wind Advisory also begins for our mountains Wednesday morning.

Today's Highs

  • Coast: 63-68
  • Inland 62-68
  • Mountains: 50-62
  • Deserts: 66-71
