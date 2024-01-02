ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Jan. 2, 2023: Rain on the way

Temperatures are fair and slightly warmer for Tuesday. Wednesday will be cooler as the first of two storm systems tracking over the western United States makes its way to the area. The storm will bring rain and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, a second storm system will develop this weekend, which will bring cold temperatures, showers and lower elevation snow showers.

A High Surf Advisory makes a return Wednesday afternoon, with surf between 5 to 8 feet and local sets up to 10 feet.

A Wind Advisory also begins for our mountains Wednesday morning.

Today's Highs

