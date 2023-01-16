ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Jan. 16, 2023: Rain continues for your holiday!

Don't put away your umbrella! It’s another rainy and very windy day in San Diego County! We continue to see significant rainfall.
We have seen impressive totals so far!
Carlsbad: 3.66”
National City: 3.25”
Julian: 5.83”
Mt. Woodson: 5.17"
Vista: 3.37"
Palomar Observatory: 9.71”
Santa Ysabel: 4.88"
There are still several advisories in place.
- Winter Weather Advisory: Snowfall is expected in the mountains at elevations above 5,000 ft. Palomar & Mt. Laguna will see anywhere from 2-4 inches. Advisory in place from 2 pm today- tomorrow.
- High Surf Advisory: Waves 4 to 8 ft today, building to 5 to 10 ft tonight through Tuesday. Advisory in place until Tuesday night.
- Wind Advisory: This impacts the mountains and deserts.
- Mountains: Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph—in place until 2pm
- Desert: West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected—in place until Tuesday morning
- Small Craft Advisory: Wind gusts create dangerous conditions for small crafts. Advisory in place until Tuesday night.
Highs for MLK Day:
Coast: 61-63°
Inland: 54-61°
Mountains: 42-53°
Deserts: 61-69°
It looks like the rain will taper off by Tuesday afternoon.
