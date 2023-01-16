Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Jan. 16, 2023: Rain continues for your holiday!

Weather anchor Ciara Encinas gives you the forecast for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as storms continue to impact the San Diego area.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 10:58:48-05

Don't put away your umbrella! It’s another rainy and very windy day in San Diego County! We continue to see significant rainfall.

We have seen impressive totals so far!

Carlsbad: 3.66”
National City: 3.25”
Julian: 5.83”
Mt. Woodson: 5.17"
Vista: 3.37"
Palomar Observatory: 9.71”
Santa Ysabel: 4.88"

There are still several advisories in place.

  • Winter Weather Advisory: Snowfall is expected in the mountains at elevations above 5,000 ft. Palomar & Mt. Laguna will see anywhere from 2-4 inches. Advisory in place from 2 pm today- tomorrow.
  • High Surf Advisory: Waves 4 to 8 ft today, building to 5 to 10 ft tonight through Tuesday. Advisory in place until Tuesday night.
  • Wind Advisory: This impacts the mountains and deserts.
    • Mountains: Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph—in place until 2pm
    • Desert: West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected—in place until Tuesday morning
  • Small Craft Advisory: Wind gusts create dangerous conditions for small crafts. Advisory in place until Tuesday night.

Highs for MLK Day:
Coast: 61-63°
Inland: 54-61°
Mountains: 42-53°
Deserts: 61-69°

It looks like the rain will taper off by Tuesday afternoon.

