ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Friday, July 14, 2023: Most of San Diego under an Excessive Heat Warning

Brutal temperatures continue for another straight day across San Diego County. Daytime highs will soar close to or above 100 in a lot of communities, and trend 4-15 degrees above normal through the weekend.

At 10A, an Excessive Heat Warning goes in effect for the inland valleys. By then, everyone except the coast will be under an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday night.

The risk for heat-related illnesses remains high. Limit time outside, wear loose and light colored clothing and stay hydrated. Exercise early and refrain from walking pets on hot walkways. Make sure you're aware of heat exhaustion or heat stroke symptoms and seek help and shelter immediately if you start to feel ill.

We'll likely break or tie daytime record highs for some of our inland, mountain and desert communities. Today, we could break Ramona's record high of 102. This weekend, the deserts and mountains will likely tie records with temperatures soaring close to 120.

Fire danger remains high. An unusually warm July has quickly dried out vegetation, any fire that sparks will spread rapidly so make sure you're using extreme caution in this heat.

Temperatures will continue to trend above average, with temperatures gradually dropping towards the latter part of next week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 72-87

Inland: 88-99

Mountains: 88-101

Deserts: 107-117

