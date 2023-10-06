ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Fri. Oct 6, 2023: This is the hottest day of the week!

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Make sure to stay cool and hydrated! Today will be the warmest day of the week, bringing parts of the coast into the upper 70s to low 90s. A heat advisory for inland neighborhoods has been extended, now lasting until tomorrow night at 7. These parts of the county will see 90s today.

Yesterday was hot as well, as Ramona tied a temperature record with a high of 98. Meantime San Diego and Carlsbad fell just a couple degrees short of similar records.

The heat will start to die down by Sunday. By Tuesday, temperatures around the county will fall 10-15 degrees.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 77-91

Inland: 91-98

Mountains: 79-92

Deserts: 95-102

