ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Fri. Oct. 20, 2023: Weekend cooldown on the way

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Moses Small
Posted at 7:07 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 10:07:49-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Yesterday we broke temperature records for Ramona, Palomar Mountain and Campo! We also tied records in Lake Cuyamaca and Alpine.

Conditions will feel summery for another couple of days. Today the coastline will see mid 70s to mid 80s once again, while inland neighborhoods will see upper 80s and low 90s. Conditions will feel similar to yesterday, but a few degrees cooler.

A cooling trend drops our temperatures every day until Monday. We'll see a 10-20 degree drop around the county, with a chance for light showers Monday.

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 73-87
Inland: 85-93
Mountains: 80-93
Deserts: 98-104

