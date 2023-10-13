Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Fri. Oct. 13, 2023: Cool temps today before big warm-up

Posted at 7:22 AM, Oct 13, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We have a warm weekend ahead, but our temps today are slightly cooler than yesterday. The coastline will reach the low to mid 70s once again, while inland neighborhoods will see mid to upper 70s. Many mountain communities will only see mid 60s, while the deserts will not hit the 90-degree mark.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the day before changes tomorrow. Temperatures will rise 5-15 degrees around the county between today and Sunday. That means beach weather for the coastline, and some inland communities hitting 90 degrees.

Friday's Highs:
Coast: 69-77
Inland: 75-80
Mountains: 67-78
Deserts: 83-88

