ABC 10News Forecast for July 21, 2022: Excessive Heat Warning for deserts

Summer-like temperatures continue, just in time for Comic-Con and Del Mar racing opening day weekend.

The next few days will be relatively similar to each other. The farther east you head, the warmer it will be. Coastal communities will catch some relief thanks to the marine layer that comes and goes overnight, peaking in the lower 70s in the afternoon hours through the weekend. That's right on track with normal for this time of year.

Inland areas are expected to be warmer than the coast, but also will be close to seasonal averages. That being said, daytime highs in the 80s/lower 90s will feel warmer thanks to increased moisture pumping into the region, making it feel muggier.

Deserts are under an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Friday, with afternoon highs getting up to 116º in that area. Overnight lows don't bring much relief, only dropping into the 80s, contributing to that heat risk.

These conditions continue through the weekend, then slight cooling begins Sunday. The first half of next week drops temperatures a few degrees and also ushers in the return of thunderstorm chances in the county. The monsoon is expected to impact mountains and deserts communities the most.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°

Inland: 82-91°

Mountains: 87-96°

Deserts: 112-117°

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water. If you need a place to beat the heat, check out these Cooling Centers.

