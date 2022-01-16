ABC 1`0News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 16, 2022: San Diego's Updated Forecast

We had light rain Saturday which was the first measurable rain of the new year. Most areas only saw a couple hundredths of an inch. San Diego picked up 0.03", which is the first measurable rain for the year. However, January is usually one of the wettest months of the year and San Diego usually should have received more than an inch of rain by mid-January, so the 0.03" so far is far below normal.

Sunday will dry out under partly to mostly sunny skies. Late Monday into Tuesday morning brings another chance for rain, although totals are expected to be light again. By mid-week, skies clear and temperatures warm back up to mostly 70s for a majority of San Diego County. Those clear and warm conditions remain into next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 60-67°

Deserts: 73-78°

