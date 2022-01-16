Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 1`0News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 16, 2022: San Diego's Updated Forecast

items.[0].videoTitle
6 a.m. forecast for Jan. 16, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 12:45:36-05

We had light rain Saturday which was the first measurable rain of the new year. Most areas only saw a couple hundredths of an inch. San Diego picked up 0.03", which is the first measurable rain for the year. However, January is usually one of the wettest months of the year and San Diego usually should have received more than an inch of rain by mid-January, so the 0.03" so far is far below normal.

Sunday will dry out under partly to mostly sunny skies. Late Monday into Tuesday morning brings another chance for rain, although totals are expected to be light again. By mid-week, skies clear and temperatures warm back up to mostly 70s for a majority of San Diego County. Those clear and warm conditions remain into next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°
Inland: 70-75°
Mountains: 60-67°
Deserts: 73-78°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018