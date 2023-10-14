10News Forecast for Saturday, Oct. 14: Cloudy start along the coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Marine layer brought in some low clouds Saturday morning, especially in areas near our coastal communities. Clearing skies are expected by the afternoon hours.

Mild Santa Ana winds will flow through the county. Some inland and mountain areas will see gusts of up to 25 mph.

San Diego County will see a warming trend starting Sunday, with temperatures rising 6 to 12 degrees above normal levels.

San Diegans had the chance to view the solar eclipse this morning. It has been more than six years since we last had an event like that visible in the area. The best time to view the "ring of fire" eclipse was between 8:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.