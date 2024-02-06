US Rep. Lauren Boebert granted restraining order against ex-husband

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert now has a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband after accusing him of threatening to harm her and entering the family's home without permission, the latest in a series of flare-ups between her and Jayson Boebert.

Congresswoman Boebert, a far-right Republican and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, switched districts in December to escape a tough reelection bid, and cited the family turmoil as another reason for her move from the Colorado town of Silt to Windsor in her new district.

The judge's order Friday for a temporary restraining order, which could be made permanent at a hearing on Thursday, also included protections for the couple's three younger sons.

SEE MORE: Police say Lauren Boebert cleared of domestic violence allegations

In her request, she mentioned their Jan. 6 argument in a restaurant where he claimed she had hit him — a claim he later recanted and that police eventually said was unfounded. Jayson Boebert was uncooperative when police responded at the restaurant, which led to charges of disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a peace officer, according to court documents.

Jayson Boebert said he’s just learning of the restraining order. In a text message to The Associated Press, he said he went into the home to clean it up in preparation for the arrival of “her Granny." He also said that he was in fact the victim at the restaurant. “I would never harm Lauren I just want to move on and be in peace.”

He also accused his ex-wife of using the restraining order to "justify" her move to a new congressional district.

In her request, Boebert also cited a physical fight between her ex-husband and their 18-year-old son on Jan. 9. As their son called authorities, Jayson Boebert allegedly grabbed a rifle and left, according to court documents. Jayson Boebert was charged with harassment, prohibited use of a weapon and third-degree assault, court documents show. Lauren Boebert was not present during that altercation.

Jayson Boebert did not directly respond to specific questions about the Jan. 9 incident in the text messages to the AP.

