United Lowrider Coalition celebrates statewide repeal of cruising bans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s a celebration more than two years in the making for the United Lowrider Coalition. They’re celebrating the fact that come January cruising won’t be a crime anywhere in California.

In less than a month away from cruising bans being lifted statewide.

“We’re already gassed up [and] ready to go. We’re going to have a big barbecue in a few hours and after we eat, we’ll go out to Highland and cruise," said Mr. Rabbit.

Under the hood of one of the classic cars is Mr. Rabbit .

He’s with the Impalas Car Club and United Lowrider Coalition.

He’s worked alongside other founding members of the ULC to repeal cruising bans statewide.

“It feels great just knowing that we can go out there and cruise peacefully and have a great time with our music on and with our family," he said.

The group of car enthusiasts started with the goal of bringing cruising back to Highland Avenue. It is the heart of lowrider cruising in the National City.

When the ULC hit some roadblocks their goal grew.

“So, in June of 2022, we went to go talk with Assemblymember David Alvarez and we asked him, you know what, we’re having problems here in National City and we’ve been working at this for a year and a half and we’re not getting anywhere why don’t you create a bill that is going to help the whole State of California," said Jovita Arellano, president of the United Lowrider Coalition.

AB 436 better known as cruising is not a crime was introduced and ultimately signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Seeing the work pay brings tears to Jovita Arellano's eyes.

“We want people to know we’re family we’re not all from the same car club," said Arellano.

The work doesn’t stop here.

The United Lowrider Coalition is working with our youth to pass down the lifestyle to keep them out of trouble.

“The kids need a mentor. So some of our club members and other club members will be their mentors and be there for them and help them build something," she said.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. in Kimball Park. Lowriders will cruise down Highland Ave at 2 p.m.

