California lawmakers introduce $400 gas rebate proposal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As gas prices continue to rise across the country, in the state, and right here in San Diego, California lawmakers want to give taxpayers some extra cash to the tune of $400 in what they’re calling a gas rebate.

Right now, nationally Americans are paying $4.82 a gallon for regular. In California, the average is $5.78 a gallon. And in San Diego, the average is $5.82.

Thursday morning, a group of California Democrats spoke about this gas tax proposal. The plan is to give every state taxpayer a $400 rebate. They say $400 will cover what the average driver pays in-state gas taxes for one year.

The idea is to use $9 billion dollars of the state’s surplus for the rebate. These lawmakers say if this proposal passes, the money will go directly into the pockets of the families who feel the increase in gas prices.

“Put this $400 gas rebate into your pockets," said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan.

"Not into the pockets of oil companies. But straight to you as California taxpayers and the people who are feeling the pain every single day.”