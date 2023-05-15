Watch Now
TrafficSan Diego Gas Prices

Actions

Average San Diego County gas price drops for 21st straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 21st consecutive day Monday, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.827.
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 19:54:23-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 21st consecutive day Monday, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.827.

The average price is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 11 cents less than one month ago, and $1.122 less than one year ago.

It has dropped $1.608 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.535, a day after dropping three-tenths of a cent.

The national average price is two-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 13.3 cents lower than one month ago, and 93.5 cents less than one year ago.

It has dropped $1.481 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Join the March for Babies!

Community Connection

Join the March for Babies!