Average San Diego County gas price drops for 21st straight day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 21st consecutive day Monday, decreasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.827.

The average price is 2.1 cents less than one week ago, 11 cents less than one month ago, and $1.122 less than one year ago.

It has dropped $1.608 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.535, a day after dropping three-tenths of a cent.

The national average price is two-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 13.3 cents lower than one month ago, and 93.5 cents less than one year ago.

It has dropped $1.481 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.