SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All lanes of the Coronado Bridge have been shut down following a SIGAlert issued by California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans confirmed the closure at 8:33 a.m. via X, citing police activity for the closure.

All lanes closed on SR-75, Coronado Bridge, due to police activity. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) April 6, 2024

The bridge will be closed for an unknown amount of time, according to the SIGAlert.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.