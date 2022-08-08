Torrey Pines High basketball star, Nick Hermann, loses battle with cancer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Torrey Pine high community mourns the loss of former basketball star Nick Hermann - after a long battle with cancer.

ABC 10News spoke with Nicks former high school coach and he shares how they will always remember him.

Driven by his passion for basketball, Nick Hermann, former Torrey Pines High school hoop star pursued his biggest dream of becoming a college level player all while facing his biggest obstacle.

“I have osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, it was in my leg and recently got surgically removed,” shared Nick in an interview while he was undergoing treatment.

A battle he conquered fearlessly with such determination that he made it back on the courts. “I spent many nights long nights doing chemotherapy and many hours doing physical therapy in order to get back to playing basketball,” said Nick. An epic return to his high school basketball team that will always be remembered in this community.

That winning shot earned his team a championship title and shortly after his dream came true, when he received a scholarship to play at Cal State Northridge.

Unfortunately, while preparing for his freshman season, Nicks cancer returned and this time his body did not resist. Saddend by the news, Torrey Pines High school basketball coach shares, “Nick was an unusual different type of kid… so focused and driven like very few people I’ve ever known. He spent 70 days in the hospital, had 618 inches of bone removed from his left leg and still came back to play”

Coach John Olive says that Nick will always be remembered as he made an impact in and out of the courts. “To all those people going through similar things, I want you to know that you can do anything. never stop pushing and never stop working towards your dreams,” shared Nick.

Torrey Pines highs basketball team is working on a scholarship fund in Nick Hermanns honor and services are currently pending.