Tips for driving home for Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of San Diegans prepped their cars Wednesday by filling up with gas and putting air in their tires ahead of a long drive home for the holiday. But the drive out of San Diego will take more than a readied engine.

“Traffic’s going to take a day to get through,” said Benjamin Suarez.

It’ll take time.

“I know it’s going to be crazy, but got to get through it one way or another,” Suarez said.

AAA says anyone driving out of San Diego on Wednesday should have left before 11 am or after 8 pm. On Thursday, the best time to drive is before 4 pm and after 8 pm.

“Usually, I have to leave around 6-7 at night, and that’s usually when traffic is the worst," said Eric Guillies.

For the first time in four years, San Diegan Eric Guillis was able to head over to his family in Lancaster early. But other drivers weren't as lucky.

“I’m waiting for my girlfriend to get off, so I’ll leave this area around 6 pm," said Zach Brewster. "It’s not a great time to be traveling. I’ll probably take another hour, two, or three, whatever it’s going to be. May the gods be in your fortune kind of stuff.”

AAA estimates around 4 million people will drive more than 50 miles out of Southern California Wednesday and Thursday. These numbers would break records for traffic during thanksgiving. Especially in San Diego, a top destination for Californians during the holidays.

“I think most of us just drive, so I’m not too worried about it," Brewster said. "Just is what it is. If it takes six hours or not, you got to get home.”

If you are driving home for the holiday: AAA has three tips to save gas money: inspect your car and especially your tires, put your suitcases in the trunk instead of on top of the car to prevent drag, and drive the speed limit.

