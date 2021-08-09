Tim McGraw And Faith Hill To Star In ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Paramount+ subscribers, country music fans, and lovers of all things western will be happy to learn that a new streaming series is in the works. The popular American drama series “Yellowstone” has spurred a prequel, and it is just as star-studded as the first.

The original drama TV series called “1883” follows the Dutton family back in time. Country musicians and real-life spouses Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will star as James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. The inimitable actor Sam Elliot will work alongside the couple as cowboy Shea Brennan, who will guide a group of hopeful homesteader families from Texas to Montana.

McGraw shared a video on TikTok happily breaking the news.

“So excited I can finally share this,” he wrote in the post. “I’m joining the Dutton family in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel, ‘1883,’ coming to Paramount+!”

Kevin Costner leads the original show, a fan favorite with nearly 5 million viewers tuning in for the series premiere. On the strength of its debut, “Yellowstone” became the second most-watched drama on ad-supported cable in 2018.

McGraw and Hill will celebrate 25 years of marriage in October. The couple shares three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19. The talented twosome is used to sharing the spotlight and enjoys working as a team.

“It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all the moments are special,” McGraw told People in a 2018 interview.

In a press release, McGraw called his role on “1883” “a dream job” and Hill concurred.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Hill said in the statement. “The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor [Sheridan, the show’s creator] and his entire team.”

“Yellowstone” will return for its fourth season in November. “1883” is set to premiere in March.

