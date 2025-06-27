Thrifting trend surges among Gen-Z shoppers in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — In an era of changing shopping behaviors, a growing number of Gen-Z shoppers are increasingly turning to thrift markets as they seek unique fashion options and budget-friendly deals.

Many young consumers are abandoning traditional retail or online shopping in favor of second-hand items, marking a significant trend in San Diego and beyond.

Anjali Villarini, a recent graduate from San Diego State University, is one such shopper who has embraced thrifting.

“I don't rely on the typical 9-to-5 job and it's always a hustle,” she explained. “That's especially nowadays with this economy always hustling to figure out.”

In search of affordable clothing, Villarini frequents pop-up markets like RAZKAL Market, which is located at Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center in North Park.

At RAZKAL Market, shoppers can find a diverse array of items ranging from clothing and jewelry to toys and vintage pieces. The market, co-organized by Hugo Solorzano, attracts upwards of a thousand people during each event, and he noted that many participants are young and focused on finding second-hand goods.

“Thrifting is huge,” Solorzano stated, emphasizing the range of offerings that include repurposed clothing and vintage jewelry.

Alma Rodriguez, the director of the Queen Bee’s Art and Cultura Center, mentioned the financial benefits of shopping at these markets.

“You can buy stuff from $5 here all the way to like $150, which is pretty affordable compared to what we spend in our local designer stores,” she said.

Recent data from McKinsey and Company indicates a notable shift in shopping habits. The survey reveals that Gen-Z shoppers are more likely than Baby Boomers, Gen-Xers, and Millennials to seek out second-hand clothing, even when new items are within their financial reach.

Many young consumers, like Villarini, are searching for smarter budgeting strategies in today's economic climate.

As the thrifting trend continues to grow, it highlights not only a change in consumer preferences but also a broader cultural embrace of sustainability and individuality in fashion.

