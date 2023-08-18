This is how much money Taylor Swift makes from her re-recorded albums

Taylor Swift is on top of the world right now.

She just finished the first U.S. leg of her tour, which could become the highest grossing tour of all time with a possible $2.2 billion in revenue, according to CNN. She's the first woman to chart four albums in the Billboard top 10 and holds the record for the most No. 1 albums by a female artist in history.

These records, among many others, have been made possible in part by Swift's decision to re-record her albums, with two of their release dates being announced at Eras Tour shows.

This story began in November 2020 when music manager Scooter Braun and label Big Machine wouldn't allow Swift to buy the masters of her back catalog, so she chose to re-record them all, while adding songs "from the vault," and more mature visuals.

So far, Swift has released three re-recorded albums — "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," "Red (Taylor's Version)" and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" — all of which have topped the Billboard 200 charts, debuting at No. 1.

She also recently announced another is coming in October:"1989 (Taylor's Version)." This leaves two left: "Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)" and "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."

Meanwhile, Swift has released a new album, "Midnights," and songs from other albums, like "Cruel Summer" from "Lover," are also charting.

This all adds up to huge numbers for Swift, but how successful are the re-recorded albums on their own?

After analyzing Spotify data, a recent estimate says the three re-released albums are potentially bringing in more than $8.5 million per month in streaming royalties alone.

Streaming services pay artists on a "pay per stream" basis, meaning Swift will earn $0.008 in royalties per streamed song, according to KingCasinoBonus.uk. The three albums have a combined streaming total of 6,872,886,786.

"Fearless (Taylor's Version)," Swift's first re-released album, receives an estimated $758,430 in royalties each month, according to the study. Since the 2008 remake was re-released in April 2021, it's received 2,559,699,855 streams, adding up to an estimated $20,477,599 in royalties.

Next, she re-released "Red (Taylor's Version) in November 2021. The 2012 remake receives an estimated $1,405,618 in royalties each month with more than 3,514,044,437 streams. This makes up to an estimated $28,112,355 total in royalties.

The most recent re-release, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," was released just over a month ago, and the 2010 remake has already received 799,142,464 streams. This has raked in an estimated $6,393,140 in royalties.

And with three more to go, it's clear Swift's upward trajectory will just continue to rise.

