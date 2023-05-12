These were the top baby names of 2022

Expect to hear a lot of parents calling for Olivia and Liam over the next couple of years. They were the top baby names for 2022, according to the Social Security Administration.

Olivia has been the top name for a girl since 2019. Liam has a longer reign at No. 1— with six years on top of the list. In the past decade, the Social Security Administration says there have been 173,888 babies named Liam and 184,432 named Olivia.

Noah was the second-most-popular baby name for boys in 2022. Emma was the second-most popular name for girls last year.

Oliver and Charlotte rounded out the top three.

SEE MORE: Mom welcomes twin identical girls a year after twin boys

The Social Security Administrationalso tracks names that are gaining and decreasing in popularity. Dutton had the highest change in rank from 2021 to 2022. It climbed the rankings nearly 1,000 spots to land as the 835th most popular boy's name. Wrenlee jumped more than 700 spots in a year to become the 712th most popular girl's name.

The name Jacoby fell more than any boy's name on the year-to-year popularity list. It dropped 362 spots and ended up as the 1,214th most popular boy's name. The name Tatiana suffered a similar fate. It fell from 993 to 1,280 from 2021 to 2022. Turner and Alaiya also suffered triple-digit drops on the list.

SEE MORE: What's ‘pregnancy nose’? It’s a real thing, caused by hormonal changes

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com