Teen arrested in death of trans documentary star Koko Da Doll

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the killing of Koko Da Doll, a transgender woman featured in the documentary "Kokomo City."

The Atlanta Police Department reports that the teenager turned himself in on Wednesday and was taken to the Fulton County jail.

Police did not say whether the teenager made any statement about the shooting death, which occurred on the night of April 18.

He is facing murder, aggravated assault and firearms charges, police said.

"Kokomo City" was featured at the Sundance Film Festival this year and won two awards.

The film features four transgender sex workers, including Koko, who share their stories. They touch on topics such as the threat of violence they face each day.

LGBTQ advocacy groups have been vocal about the discrimination and threat of violence Black trans women face.

The Human Rights Campaign reported that 2021 was the deadliest year on record for transgender individuals, many of whom were Black or people of color.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a statement this week that it's currently investigating three unrelated shootings involving transgender victims. Two of the individuals, including Koko, were killed.

"In these cases, our investigators have not found any indication the victim was targeted for being transgender or a member of the LGBTQ+ community and these cases do not appear to be random acts of violence," the police department stated.

