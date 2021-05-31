Suspect denies BB attacks on Southern California vehicles

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A jailed suspect denies any involvement in a series of BB gun shootings that shattered car windows on Southern California freeways.

Jesse Leal Rodriguez is charged with attempted murder in connection with a BB gun attack that broke a window of a Tesla. The case deals only with a single shooting and not the many other similar attacks, but prosecutors say more charges could be filed.

In a jailhouse interview with the Southern California News Group, Rodriguez denied being involved in any of the shootings. He says he regularly traveled the freeways where the attacks happened because he works in construction throughout the region.