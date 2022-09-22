You Can Make Blue Noodles Like The Ones Seen In The New Star Wars Series ‘Andor’

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

“Andor,” the newest Star Wars series to stream on Disney+, premiered with the first three episodes of season 1 on Sept. 21. A prequel to the 2016 film, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Andor” will follow Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, on his path to becoming a Rebel hero.

The two-season series, which also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw, begins five years before the events of Rogue One, with the first season set five years prior and the second season spanning the next four years, leading straight into the events of “Rogue One.”

A departure from classic Star Wars films, the series doesn’t open with any telltale stormtroopers, lightsabers or star destroyers, but “Andor” still has plenty of the hallmarks of classic Star Wars, from droids and dark cantina corners to alien creatures and even some blue food that immediately got our attention.

In a brief scene in the first episode, a Pre-Mor security officer is shown scarfing down vibrant blue noodles out of a takeout box at his desk (Star Wars workers, they’re just like us). If those noodles looked delicious to you (it’s not just me, right?), you’re in luck, because this is the recipe you’re looking for.

Ever since Luke Skywalker took his first sip of blue milk in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” fans have been captivated by the food and drinks of Star Wars, and finally got the chance to try Star Wars food in real life when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Here, fans like yours truly can guzzle blue and green milk and chow down on exotic dishes like “Smoked Kaadu” (pork) and “Endorian Tip Yip” (chicken).

And for anyone who can’t make it to Galaxy’s Edge or who wants to live out their Star Wars food dreams at home, an official cookbook filled with recipes from Chef “Cookie” Strono Tuggs, Galaxy’s Edge’s fictional resident alien chef, has you covered.

In “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook,” Cookie shares recipes for everything from Huttese Slime Pods and Deviled Pikobi Eggs to Mustafarian Lava Buns and Kowakian Crumb Cake. And, if those blue-hued noodles from “Andor” captured your imagination, you can make those too. Here’s the recipe for the noodles, which, Cookie says in the description, are “easy to modify for any type of diet, and, most important, they always taste as great as they look.”

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook

Gormaanda’s Glowblue Noodles

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Yield: 2 to 4 servings

Difficulty: Medium

Ingredients

4 cups water

2 blue butterfly pea tea bags

salt

8 ounces rice noodles

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

1 clove garlic, minced

pepper

½ cup heavy cream

1½ cups grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup mozzarella pearls

½ cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

Golden Lichen Tuile for garnishing

In a medium saucepan, bring the water to a boil along with the tea bags and a generous pinch of salt. Cook the noodles according to the package instructions until just al dente, then drain. While the noodles are cooking, warm the cream, butter, and garlic in a second medium saucepan over medium heat, until steaming. Whisk in salt and pepper to taste. When the cream begins to steam, sprinkle in the Parmesan cheese. Whisk until all the cheese has melted, then remove from the heat. Divide the noodles among serving bowls, then pour the cheese sauce over top. Dot with the mozzarella pearls and tomatoes. A Golden Lichen Tuile can be added for garnish. Enjoy straightaway.

As you can see from the recipe, the noodles get their blue hue from butterfly pea tea bags. Another vibrant blue Star Wars food that got the internet talking recently is also colored using this natural blue dye.

Iced Felucian Shrimp Cocktail comes in an equally bright shade of blue and is served on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive 2-day, 2-night Star Wars experience aboard the Halcyon starcruiser at Walt Disney World. Read all about our voyage and take a closer look at more exotic Star Wars food served on the Halcyon in this Instagram post.

“Andor” is now streaming on Disney+, with new shows released weekly on Wednesdays.

