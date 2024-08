SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three stabbing victims took themselves to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., San Diego Police responded to a call at a hookah lounge near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. Officers tell ABC 10News they arrived at a bloody scene.

San Diego Police said the three victims wouldn't cooperate with officers when asked what happened.

The three stabbing victims have non-life-threatening injuries.