Yuka Saso wins US Women's Open on 3rd playoff hole

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn
Yuka Saso, of the Philippines, celebrates her victory during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at The Olympic Club, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Francisco. Saso defeated Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, in a three-hole playoff.
Yuka Saso
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 21:38:53-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yuka Saso birdied the third playoff hole to beat Nasa Hataoka on Sunday and become the second teenager to win the U.S. Women’s Open after Lexi Thompson collapsed down the stretch.

Saso overcame back-to-back double bogeys early in the round to make the playoff.

She then won it with a 10-foot putt on the ninth hole to become the first player from the Philippines to win a golf major.

Saso matched 2008 winner Inbee Park as the youngest U.S. Women’s Open champion at 19 years, 11 months, 7 days old.

Thompson played the final seven holes in 5 over to finish a stroke back.

