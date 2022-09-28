Youth golfers hoping to win the PGA Junior League Championship

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Eight of San Diego's best young golfers are heading to Arizona to compete in the PGA Junior League National Championships. The team of eight boys and girls is the best of best in the San Diego County Golf League #1. They are all-stars with a club in their hands.

"All the players are phenomenal," says team member Conner Szczechowicz.

"We get out there and play good golf and we have fun," says 13-year-old team member Anna Fang.

Coach John Mason came up with his all-star roster of 12 and 13-year-olds by pairing down his San Diego golf league of 40 players, to a final eight.

"I always seem to have very talented players here and when they come here they know the expectations of the league," Mason said. "They know that we've gone to nationals and that we have won nationals and they buy into that."

This group of talented young golfers won their pre-sectional tournament. Then they won sectionals and regionals, and now it's on to the national championships.

"It's really competitive just knowing you have something on the line just to win," says golfer Caden Chang.

"During practice, we are all happy and smiles, but when we get on the course it's just serious and total focus," says 13-year-old Jeffrey Kim.

Coach Mason says there is a lot of pressure on these kids in each tournament, but it doesn't seem to phase them.

"It's amazing they pull off these golf shots. So obviously they got it mentally because they are tournament tested," he said.

In case you were wondering, Coach Mason says this group of 12 and 13-year-olds shoots anywhere from four under par to two over par. That is a range of 68 to 74. After coming up short at last year's national championship, the team is hoping scores in that range will be good enough to win the title this year.

"We didn't win last year and it was a definite let down", says Kenyon Kahler.

Jeffrey Kim believes this year's team has what it takes to bring home the trophy.

"I believe we have a great team and we can definitely win," he said.

