Wish comes true for young San Diego Padres fan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A young San Diego Padres fan’s wish came true on Thursday thanks to his favorite team and Make-A-Wish San Diego.

Six-year-old Eric Campos, described as a huge baseball fan, has been battling a brain tumor and his wish was to meet the Padres.

Eric not only met his favorite team, but he was able to tour Petco Park before the Padres signed him to a one-day contract.

In a news release, the Padres said Eric “has been hard at work during his physical therapy treatments to regain the mobility lost due to his treatments in order to be able to take the field for his Major League debut.”

After signing his contract and meeting with Padres manager Bob Melvin in the clubhouse, Eric joined the team for batting practice. He was also able to meet several players, including Fernando Tatis Jr.

Eric watched Thursday night’s game from the owners’ box.

The wish granted was Make-A-Wish San Diego’s 5,000th.