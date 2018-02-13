Winter Olympics 2018: American luger Emily Sweeney crashes on final run

Fair
HI: 65°
LO: 51°
Emily Sweeney of the United States slides during the Luge Women's Singles run 3 on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Just a horrifying crash by Emily Sweeney. She got sideways out of 9, and started oscillating up and down 12, before her feet hit the roof, coming back down on her neck and head it looked like.It's silent at the sliding center, she's out of the track and being looked at.— Ken Childs (@TheKenChilds) February 13, 2018
Just a horrifying crash by Emily Sweeney. She got sideways out of 9, and started oscillating up and down 12, before her feet hit the roof, coming back down on her neck and head it looked like.It's silent at the sliding center, she's out of the track and being looked at.
This is why you don't luge..... #PyeongChang2018 #7Olympics pic.twitter.com/UViuU2U9Si— Adam Santarossa (@adamsantarossa) February 13, 2018
This is why you don't luge..... #PyeongChang2018 #7Olympics pic.twitter.com/UViuU2U9Si