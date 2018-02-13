Winter Olympics 2018: American luger Emily Sweeney crashes on final run

Associated Press
7:23 AM, Feb 13, 2018

Emily Sweeney of the United States slides during the Luge Women's Singles run 3 on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Lars Baron
Copyright Getty Images
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - American luger Emily Sweeney avoided serious injury in a frightening crash that knocked her out of the Pyeongchang Olympics during the final heat of the competition.

Sweeney apparently lost control as she made her way around a curve, struck a wall and was then thrown from her sled onto the ice surface. She was able to gingerly walk away from the course.

The 24-year-old, who is competing in her first Olympics, was initially diagnosed with bumps and bruises.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top