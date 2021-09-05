Viewing parties for US-Canada soccer game held in Kearny Mesa, Poway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- Viewing parties will be held in Kearny Mesa and Poway Sunday for broadcasts of the U.S.-Canada 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The game is the second of the U.S.' 14-game, seven-month qualifying schedule as it attempts to return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition. The U.S. opened qualifying Thursday with a 0-0 tie against El Salvador in San Salvador.

Canada opened play in the final round of Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football World Cup qualifying with a 1-1 tie with Honduras Thursday in Toronto.

The top three finishers among the eight CONCACAF teams will qualify for the World Cup.

The tie with El Salvador ended a nine-game winning streak for the U.S., which is 12-1-1 in 2021. Its victory in the CONCACAF Gold Cup lifted it 10 spots to 10th in the rankings issued by FIFA, soccer's international governing body, its highest ranking since 2006.

Canada is ranked 59th. It is 9-2-1 in 2021, losing to ninth-ranked Mexico, 2-1, in a Gold Cup semifinal July 29, and 1-0 to the U.S. in a Gold Cup group play game July 18.

The 26-man U.S. roster consists of nine players from Major League Soccer, including Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget, six in England, three in Germany, two in France and one each in Austria, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey.

Canada's 23-man roster consists of 11 players from Major League Soccer, three in Turkey, two each in Germany and Portugal, and one each in England, France, South Korea, Scotland and Serbia.

U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman is a teammate of Canadian defender Alistair Johnson with MLS' Nashville SC.

The U.S. is 16-9-11 against Canada, including 12-1-6 since 1990.

The 5 p.m. game from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will be broadcast in English by cable's FS1 and in Spanish by UniMas and the TUDN cable network.

The viewing parties will be held at O'Brien's Pub in Kearny Mesa and The Hop Stop in Poway. They are organized by the San Diego Chapter of American Outlaws, a nationwide support group for the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams.