VIDEO: Recruit's mom walks off stage after he chooses Florida on signing day

Jacob Copeland, a four-star recruit at wide receiver, apparently didn’t make his mother very happy when he chose Florida over Alabama and Tennessee on signing day Tuesday.

Copeland’s mom was wearing an Alabama sweater and Tennessee hat as he declared to Florida. After his decision, things got a bit awkward when mom got up during an ESPN interview and left the room. Copeland is from Escambia, Florida.

His mom, who was wearing a Tennessee hat and Alabama sweater just gets up and leaves. #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/FlPcgXFBBV — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) February 7, 2018

About a day before, Copeland tweeted about the struggle to make his decision.

Throughout this entire recruiting process I never been as stressed as I am now. I cried and cried all last night about God leading me in the right directions. Now I don’t have over much as a day to decide on a school that’ll change my future after football. 😔 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 6, 2018



In the end, Copeland said he had to make the decision for himself, and not for anyone else. His mom was seen moments after the interview giving him a hug, so apparently dinner won't be too awkward.