United Airlines apologizes to ex-NFL star Terrell Davis after incident on flight

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) - United Airlines officials Monday apologized to Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis after he was detained and questioned following a dispute with a flight attendant on a trip from Denver to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.

Davis was handcuffed and taken off a plane at the end of his flight Saturday, he wrote in a statement. He said an FBI agent questioned him and let him go when there was no evidence to corroborate the flight attendant's claim.

FBI officials said they do not identify the names of anyone detained or questioned when there is no legal follow-through, such as an arrest.

"FBI agents and law enforcement partners at Orange County's John Wayne Airport responded to a report regarding an incident that had occurred about a flight which required further investigation," FBI officials said in a statement. "One individual was detained for questioning, was cooperative with law enforcement and was released to continue his travels."

United Airlines issued this statement:

"This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide, and we have reached out to Mr. Davis's team to apologize. We have removed the flight attendant from duty while we closely review this matter."

Davis said on a statement posted to his Instagram page that he was flying with his wife, two sons and a daughter when his son "politely" asked the male flight attendant for a cup of ice, and when there was no response, the former Denver Broncos star said he "calmly reached behind me and lightly tapped his arm to get his attention to again ask for a cup of ice for my son."

Davis said the flight attendant "shouted 'don't hit me' and left the cart to hurriedly approach the front of the plane."

Davis said he did not think about it again other than to consider the exchange "incredibly rude and blatantly wrong," but when the flight landed the pilot asked everyone to remain seated as six FBI agents and law enforcement officers got on board.

Davis said he was handcuffed and then led off the plane, leaving him "humiliated, embarrassed, powerless and angry."

