Tracking the San Diego Padres' moves at the MLB Trade Deadline

(KGTV) – MLB’s Trade Deadline is set to expire at 3 p.m. Pacific time, and the San Diego Padres have been rumored for several weeks to be heavily involved in trade talks with numerous teams.

We’re keeping tabs on what the Friars are doing to improve their ballclub heading into the final months of the 2023 season:

11:50 a.m.: The Padres were one of several teams that checked in on the availability of Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander over the past few days, but USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the Mets have a deal in place to send Verlander to the Houston Astros ahead of the deadline.

10:20 a.m.: The Padres have reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire starting pitcher Rich Hill and first baseman Ji Man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for three minor leaguers.

Gene J. Puskar/Ashley Landis/AP Rich Hill, Ji Man Choi

ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan reported the teams were finalizing the trade, while NY Post columnist/MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted minor league starting pitcher Jackson Wolf is the "main prospect going to Pirates."

In addition to Wolf, first baseman Alfonso Rivas and outfielder Estuar Suero are the other minor league players heading to Pittsburgh.

The lefty Hill, 43, compiled a 7-10 record with a 4.76 earned run average for the Pirates. He is expected to join a Padres starting rotation dealing with an injury to starter Michael Wacha.

Choi, 32, has hit six homers and has driven in 11 runs while batting .205 in 23 games for Pittsburgh. One of his home runs came on July 26 in a 3-2 win over the Padres at Petco Park.