Townsend hits 3 at buzzer to give USD win over Longwood

Posted at 6:24 AM, Nov 29, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jase Townsend scored 15 points and his 3-pointer at the buzzer pushed San Diego past Longwood for a 71-68 win on Monday night.

DeShaun Wade's 3 with 5.5 seconds left pulled the Lancers into a 68-all tie before Townsend's heroics won USD the game on the Torero's home floor.

Townsend scored 15 points, going 6 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance).

Wayne McKinney III scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and tallied three steals for the Toreros (5-3). Jaiden Delaire was 6 of 10 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Wade led the way for the Lancers (4-4) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Longwood also got 16 points and four assists from Walyn Napper. In addition, Michael Christmas finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

