Tiger Woods withdraws from final round of PGA

For the first time in his career, Tiger Woods has withdrawn from a major as a professional.

The PGA of America announced on Saturday after he shot a career-high 79 in the third round at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that he had five straight bogeys.

On a cold and windy day, Woods limped his way around the course, telling a pool reporter after the round that he was sore.

Woods sustained a horrific right leg injury in a car crash 15 months ago.

As we enter the final round on Sunday, 27-year-old Mito Pereira sits on top of the leaderboard at 69.