Tickets on sale Wednesday for Coachella Valley Invitational featuring San Diego FC, Wave FC

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Tickets go on sale Wednesday for the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, billed by organizers as the largest preseason event in North American professional soccer history, with a field including MLS' newest team, San Diego FC, and San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

After two closed-door matches in San Diego, San Diego FC will play its first public match in the tournament at the Empire Polo Club in Indio Feb. 8 against New York City FC. It will play the Portland Timbers on Feb. 12 and the New York Red Bulls on Feb. 15.

San Diego Wave FC will play the Houston Dash on Feb. 16 and Bay FC on Feb. 22.

The tournament will run from Feb. 5-22 with 14 MLS teams and six from the NWSL.

Tickets will be available at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

