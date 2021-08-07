Watch
Sports

Actions

Tatis works out in center field, says he'll be back soon

items.[0].image.alt
Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, is helped off the field by manager Jayce Tingler, left, and a trainer during the first inning the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego.
Fernando Tatis
Posted at 8:05 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 23:05:49-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres spent about an hour shagging fly balls in center field Friday, leading to some intrigue about what position he’ll play when he returns from his latest shoulder injury.

Tatis smoothly covered a lot of ground, leaped to rob some teammates of batting practice home runs and threw a few balls to kids in the stands.

As he shagged balls, Tatis received tips from members of the coaching staff.

Tatis said he was working in center field in part for cardio and also to “just see what’s going to be the best for the team.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP