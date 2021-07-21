Watch
Tatis, Paddack lead Padres past Braves in twinbill opener

Hakim Wright Sr./AP
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrate a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 16:50:02-04

ATLANTA (AP) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Tatis went deep in the fifth inning off reliever Shane Greene to make it 3-0. He leads the National League with 29 homers.

The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games.

Paddack worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout.

All-Star closer Mark Melancon wrapped it up for the Padres in the seventh, earning his major league-leading 28th save.

