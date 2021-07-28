Watch
Tatis' monster 2-run homer helps Padres beat Athletics 7-4

Derrick Tuskan/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. flips his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in San Diego.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 10:28:40-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a monster 440-foot, two-run homer, Manny Machado added a three-run shot and Adam Frazier had two hits and two runs in his debut for the San Diego Padres, who rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 7-4.

Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the five-run fifth inning to help Chris Paddack win his third straight start.

Tatis' NL-leading 31st homer was about as impressive as they come at Petco Park. The All-Star shortstop launched a 2-1 slider from rookie right-hander James Kaprielian into the Estrella Jalisco Landing, a seating area just below the video board that's perched atop the second deck in left field.

