Tatis Jr. hits HR out of Dodger Stadium, but Padres lose to LA 8-3

Ashley Landis/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. Webster Rivas also scored.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 10:29:49-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mookie Betts and Corey Seager homered back-to-back in the first inning, Justin Turner and AJ Pollock did the same in the fourth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres with an 8-3 victory.

While the Friars dropped their sixth game in a row and ninth in their last 10, the lone bright spot in Thursday’s series finale was a monstrous, historic home run by Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.

In the fifth inning, the MVP hopeful blasted a Tony Gonsolin pitch 467 feet to left field and out of Dodger Stadium. Tatis became just the fifth player on record to hit a home run that left the stadium.

The homer was Tatis’ 42nd of the season.

Meanwhile, despite their win, the defending World Series champion Dodgers remained two games behind NL West-leading San Francisco after the Giants beat Arizona 5-4 with a walk-off hit in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers won their 12th in a row at home and are set to close out the regular season with three home games against NL Central-champion Milwaukee while the Giants will host San Diego.

