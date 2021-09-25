Watch
Sports

Actions

Tatis' homer lifts Padres over Braves 6-5 in suspended game

items.[0].image.alt
Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. swings while batting during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, April 19, 2021, in San Diego.
Brewers Padres Baseball fernando tatis
Posted at 8:02 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 23:02:12-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered leading off the top of the seventh inning and the staggering San Diego Padres beat the NL East-leading Braves 6-5 in the resumption of a game that was suspended due to rain in Atlanta on July 21.

The Braves’ lead over the Phillies fell to one game after Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh 8-6.

The Padres, meanwhile, are plummeting toward the biggest collapse in franchise history.

San Diego started the day six games behind St. Louis for the second wild card while also trailing Philadelphia and Cincinnati. They had a one-game lead for the second wild card on Sept. 9.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE